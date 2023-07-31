What Happened to Fitz in the Morning – Now in 2023

Fitz in the Morning was a family-friendly radio show on Hubbard county’s 98.9 The Bull KNUC. Every morning, Fitz and his crew would talk and reveal different things about their lives. An “emotional roller coaster”, the show was often described as a daily soap opera with reality show elements.

Despite its popularity, however, it was cut short in 2020. What happened to the radio show? Where is Fitz now in 2023? Let’s find out.

About Fitz

Fitz grew up in the small town of Bowie, North Texas, with his siblings. His mother was a theater arts teacher and often joked that he would grow up to be the President of the United States. However, he soon proved her wrong, for his interests lay in radio instead of politics.

In fact, by the time he was six years old, he had already gone on air on various radio stations, having begged the local DJs for the opportunities. And by the time he was in high school, he had taken over the daily morning announcements.

Despite having been chosen for the Texas All-State, All-Star Cast, he chose to follow his passion for radio instead, and it ultimately proved to be the right choice. At the age of seventeen, he was given a weekend slot on KNIN after pleading with the program director.

However, the gig was cut short as the radio station was eventually sold. Fortunately, the new owner of the station stumbled upon one of his radio show tapes, which impressed him enough to invite Fitz back on the air- not just for a weekend show, like what he had before, but his own morning show.

However, he was always striving for better opportunities. Wanting to advance himself in the radio world, he eventually made a demo tape and sent it to the Houston-based radio station 93Q. They ultimately liked what they heard and offered him a co-host position for their popular morning show.

Following that, he landed a gig in Dallas, Texas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where he was the host of his own morning radio show. Twenty-three years old at the time, he was the youngest radio host to have ever accomplished such a feat.

And by the time he was 28, he was hosting the syndicated country show, “For All Access USA”. He also hosted “Powered by Country Countdown” as well as “The Hit List with Fitz”, the latter of which he created himself.

His big hit, however, came, when he became the host of the top-rated “Fitz in the Morning” radio show on Seattle’s 100.7 The Wolf. Before long, it had become one of the most recognized and highest-rated shows in the Seattle-Tacoma market.

Not only that but he was voted the “Best Radio Personality” for eight years by viewers.

In January 2011, he was also chosen out of thousands of candidates to fill in for Regis Philbin on “Live with Regis and Kelly” after impressing ABC producers and executives with his interviews and segments. He’s also the only radio personality to have ever given Sir Anthony a high-five during an interview.

What’s Fitz Doing Now in 2023 – Recent Updates

In December 2020, it was announced that Fitz would be stepping down from his position at 98.9 The Bull (both as the host of the “Fitz Show” as well as “Hit List with Fitz”). He himself later confirmed the news and revealed that the shows would be ending in the next few weeks. His explanation was that he wanted to focus all of his energy on “Country Top 40”, which he had begun hosting following the death of the late Bob Kingsley in 2019.

In a statement, he stated that while he will “dearly miss the daily interaction with [his ]listeners”, he is “excited to focus [his] attention on CT40.”

A father of five, he enjoys spending time with his family and friends during his downtime. When he isn’t doing that, he likes watching reruns of “The Golden Girls”, “Breaking Bad”, and “The Wonder Years.”

For those who want to know what else he’s up to, you can follow Fitz on Instagram at @followfitz, where he currently has over 11,700 followers. He also tweets regularly on Twitter under the same handle @followfitz.