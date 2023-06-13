What Happened to Jonny Lang – 2023 Updates

Jonny Lang is a Grammy Award-winning singer who has released numerous hits throughout the years. Where is he now in 2023?

His Early Life

Jonny Lang was born on January 29, 1981, in Fargo, North Dakota. At the age of twelve, he began playing the guitar; he would play a number of songs from classics to modern hits. At one point, he also started to take guitar lessons from Ted Larsen, the guitar player of the Bad Medicine Blues Band.

Several months later, he joined the band, which they had renamed “Kid Jonny Lang and The Big Bang.” From there, he landed a recording deal with A&M Records after the later was invited to watch one of their live performances in Minneapolis.

The band subsequently moved to Minneapolis, where they released their first album, Smokin’. Lang was fourteen at the time. Produced by Mike Bullock, it consisted of eleven tracks including “Changes”, “I Love You the Best”, “Lovin’ My Baby”, “Smokin”, “Too Tired”, and “Malted Milk”, many of which featured Lanny on vocals and guitar.

Two years later, Lang released his second studio album, Lie to Me, on January 28, 1997. His big-label debut, it featured twelve different songs including “Good Morning Little Schoolgirl”, “Hit the Ground Running”, “When I Come to You”, “Missing Your Love”, and “There’s Gotta Be a Change.” Praised by critics, it ultimately peaked at number 44 on the US Billboard 200; it also charged in Australia, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Sweden.

His Subsequent Albums and First Grammy Award

His third album, Wander This World, was released on October 20, 1998. Lang, who was seventeen at the time, had recorded the album at the Sound Kitchen in Nashville and at Oarfin Studios and Seedy Underbelly Studios in Minneapolis.

A mix of funk, blue-eyed soul, and blues-rock, it included the tracks “Angel of Mercy”, “Before You Hit the Ground”, “If This Is Love”, “Second Guessing”, “Cherry Red Wine”, and “Wander This World”, among a few others. Not only did the album peak at number 28 on the Billboard 200 but it also earned him his first Grammy Award nomination.

It was followed by Long Time Coming, which came out on October 14, 2003. His first album in five years, it included more rock elements and featured one ballad as well as a cover of Edgar Winter’s “Dying to Live.” Other tracks included “Happiness and Misery”, “Long Time Coming”, “Get What You Give”, “Give Me Up Again”, “If We Try”, and “Save Yourself.” While it didn’t win any awards, it did reach number 17 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The following year, he performed at the Crossroads Guitar Festival in Dallas, Texas, to raise funds for the Crossroads Centre Antigua, alongside Eric Clapton, Rocky Frisco, Steve Via, Jimmie Vaughan, Sonny Landreth, Robert Cray, JJ Cale, David Hidalgo, and many other artists.

Two years later, he released his fifth studio album, Turn Around via A&M. Unlike his previous works, it was a mix of gospel, Christian rock, R&B, and blue-eyed soul. The track listing included ‘” That Great Day”, “Last Goodbye”, “My Love Remains”, “The Other Side of the Fence”, “One Person at a Time”, and “Bump in the Road.” In 2007, it won him his first Grammy Award for Best Rap or Rock Gospel Album.

Jonny Lang in the late 2000s and Early 2010s

On November 3, 2009, he released his first live album, Live at the Ryman, which was recorded live at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. In total, there were twelve tracks including “Don’t Stop (For Anything)”, “A Quitter Never Wins”, “Bump in the Road”, “One Person at a Time”, “Lie to Me”, “Breakin’ Me”, and “Thankful”, many of which were co-written by Lang himself. In the United States, it peaked at number two on the Billboard Blues Album.

That same year, he was featured in the Jonas Brothers’ album, Lines, Vines and Trying Times. More specifically, he had played the lead guitar on the track, “Hey Baby.”

His next solo album, Fight For My Soul, came out in 2013. It included the songs “We Are the Same”, “What You’re Looking For”, “The Truth”, “Fight For My Soul”, “All Of a Sudden”, “I’ll Always Be”, “Seasons”, and “Not Right” and reached the top of the Billboard Blues Album chart. Not only that, but it also peaked at number two on the Billboard Christian Albums chart and at number 50 on the Billboard 200.

He was also a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. In 2015, he was also featured in the TV documentary series, American Masters.

What’s Jonny Lang Doing Now in 2023 – Recent Updates

He came out with his seventh studio album, Signs, which was released on September 8, 2017, in North America and on September 1, 2017, in Europe. Produced by Drew and Shannon and Lang himself, it came with eleven tracks including “Bring Me Home”, “Singing Songs”, “What You’re Made Of”, “Last Man Standing”, “Snakes”, and “Make It Move.” Met with positive reviews, it was named one of the best blue albums of the year by AllMusic.

Since then, he has also appeared in the television programs, The Torch, which centers around Chicago legend Buddy Guy, and Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green.

As for his music, it was announced in early 2021 that he will be canceling all confirmed appearances (all ticket holders were refunded). According to sources, he’s been experiencing vocal chord challenges, which have affected his voice and ability to sing. His medical specialists in Los Angeles have ordered him to cancel all confirmed performances but have stated that there “is hope for a natural recovery” sometime in the future. Until then, however, all future plans are to be halted.

He took the opportunity to thank his fans for their support and stated that he hopes to be able to return to the stage soon.

In the meantime, fans can grab some discounted merchandise from his official store. There are zip hoodies, t-shirts, tank tops, doozies, hats, signed CDs, and more.

You can also follow the singer on social media. He has a Twitter account (@jonnylangband) as well as an Instagram account (@jonnylangband). Keep in mind, however, that they’re not updated regularly. The former was last updated in 2020 and the latter was last updated in 2018.