Netflix UK June 2021 – All the New Content

June is here and that means new content for Netflix users around the world. Netflix UK added tons of content for the first day of June and will continue doing that. Here is all the new content for Netflix UK for the month of June (lists from GamesRadar and Netflix Central):

Coming

June 1

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey

Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know

Boogeyman

CoComelon

Colombiana

Count Arthur Strong

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

Joe Wicks: The Body Coach season 1

Married to Medicine season 2

Nigella: At My Table season 1

Octonauts

One Chance

Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall season 1

Roh

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Soul

Summoned

Super Monsters Once Upon Rhyme (Netflix Original)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Thomas and Friends season 24

Top Coppers season 1

June 2

Carnaval (Netflix Original)

Kim’s Convenience season 5

Sophie Seeks 7

June 3

Creator’s File: GOLD (Netflix Original)

Dancing Queens (Netflix Original)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Netflix Original)

Summertime season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Girl and the Gun

June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet (Netflix Original)

Human: The World Within (Netflix Original)

Sweet and Sour (Netflix Original)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix Original)

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (Netflix Original)

Yesterday

June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (Netflix Original)

June 7

Strange But True

June 9

Awake (Netflix Original)

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix Original)

Tragic Jungle (Netflix Original)

June 10

Locombianos (Netflix Original)

Trese (Netflix Original)

June 11

Lupin Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Skater Girl (Netflix Original)

June 14

Elite Short Stories (Netflix Original)

Let’s Eat season 1

Rhyme Time Town season 2 (Netflix Original)

Silver Skates (Netflix Original)

Song One

The Karate Kid

Unwind Your Mind (Netflix Original)

Workin’ Moms (Netflix Original)

June 17

Black Summer season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Gift season 3 (Netflix Original)

June 18

Elite season 4 (Netflix Original)

Fatherhood (Netflix Original)

Jagame Thandhiram (Netflix Original)

Rurouni Kenshin 1 – 3

So Not Worth It (Netflix Original)

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Netflix Original)

June 23

Good on Paper (Netflix Original)

Too Hot to Handle season 2 (Netflix Original)

June 24

Godzilla Singular Point (Netflix Original)

The Naked Director season 2 (Netflix Original)

June 25

Sex/Life (Netflix Original)

June 29

StarBeam (Netflix Original)

June 30

America: The Motion Picture (Netflix Original)

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Netflix Original)

June TBA

Record of Ragnarok (Netflix Original)