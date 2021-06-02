Netflix UK June 2021 – All the New Content

June is here and that means new content for Netflix users around the world. Netflix UK added tons of content for the first day of June and will continue doing that. Here is all the new content for Netflix UK for the month of June (lists from GamesRadar and Netflix Central):
Coming
June 1
- Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey
- Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know
- Boogeyman
- CoComelon
- Colombiana
- Count Arthur Strong
- Elvis Presley: The Searcher
- Joe Wicks: The Body Coach season 1
- Married to Medicine season 2
- Nigella: At My Table season 1
- Octonauts
- One Chance
- Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall season 1
- Roh
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
- Soul
- Summoned
- Super Monsters Once Upon Rhyme (Netflix Original)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: New Arrival
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
- Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
- Thomas and Friends season 24
- Top Coppers season 1
June 2
- Carnaval (Netflix Original)
- Kim’s Convenience season 5
- Sophie Seeks 7
June 3
- Creator’s File: GOLD (Netflix Original)
- Dancing Queens (Netflix Original)
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Netflix Original)
- Summertime season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Girl and the Gun
June 4
- Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet (Netflix Original)
- Human: The World Within (Netflix Original)
- Sweet and Sour (Netflix Original)
- Sweet Tooth (Netflix Original)
- Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (Netflix Original)
- Yesterday
June 5
- Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (Netflix Original)
June 7
- Strange But True
June 9
- Awake (Netflix Original)
- Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Netflix Original)
- Tragic Jungle (Netflix Original)
June 10
- Locombianos (Netflix Original)
- Trese (Netflix Original)
June 11
- Lupin Part 2 (Netflix Original)
- Skater Girl (Netflix Original)
June 14
- Elite Short Stories (Netflix Original)
- Let’s Eat season 1
- Rhyme Time Town season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Silver Skates (Netflix Original)
- Song One
- The Karate Kid
- Unwind Your Mind (Netflix Original)
- Workin’ Moms (Netflix Original)
June 17
- Black Summer season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Gift season 3 (Netflix Original)
June 18
- Elite season 4 (Netflix Original)
- Fatherhood (Netflix Original)
- Jagame Thandhiram (Netflix Original)
- Rurouni Kenshin 1 – 3
- So Not Worth It (Netflix Original)
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Netflix Original)
June 23
- Good on Paper (Netflix Original)
- Too Hot to Handle season 2 (Netflix Original)
June 24
- Godzilla Singular Point (Netflix Original)
- The Naked Director season 2 (Netflix Original)
June 25
- Sex/Life (Netflix Original)
June 29
- StarBeam (Netflix Original)
June 30
- America: The Motion Picture (Netflix Original)
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Netflix Original)
June TBA
- Record of Ragnarok (Netflix Original)
Leaving
June 1
- 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)
- A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy (1982)
- A Private War (2018)
- Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008)
- Annabelle (2014)
- B.A. Pass (2013)
- Bad Teacher (2011)
- Barnyard (2006)
- Beach Rats (2017)
- Black Man White Skin (2015)
- Bloodsport (1988)
- Christmas Made to Order (2018)
- Christmas Wonderland (2018)
- Darr Sabko Lagta Hai (2015)
- Death Wish 3 (1985)
- Dharmakshetra (2014)
- Dreamgirls (2006)
- Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex (1972)
- Friday (1995)
- Galaxy of Terror (1981)
- Galaxy Quest (1999)
- Get Hard (2015)
- Hearts in Atlantis (2001)
- The Hole in the Ground (2019)
- Hotel for Dogs (2009)
- I Am Ali (2014)
- Inception (2010)
- Invaders from Mars (1986)
- The Island of Dr. Moreau: Director’s Cut (1977)
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016)
- Jose Jose, el principe de la cancion (2018)
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
- Little Giants (1994)
- Los heroes del Mal (2015)
- Love Is a Story (2015)
- Mean Girls 2 (2011)
- Menace II Society (1993)
- Mid90s (2018)
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)
- Mountain (2017)
- My Christmas Inn (2018)
- Natsamrat – Asa Nat Hone Nahi (2016)
- No Country for Old Men (2007)
- Outnumbered (4 Seasons)
- Pan (2015)
- Raja Rsaoi Aur Anya Kahaniyan (2014)
- Ronin (1998)
- Satan & Adam (2018)
- #Selfie (2014)
- #Selfie 69 (2016)
- Species (1998)
- Speed Kills (2018)
- Spy Time (2015)
- Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (2015)
- Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)
- The Titan Games (Season 1)
- True Grit (2010)
- Two Weeks (2006)
- Unfinished Business (2015)
- Wishmaster (1997)
- Zombeavers (2014)
June 2
- Contract (2008)
- Dear Dad (2016)
- Hidden in Plain Sight (2019)
- I Am (2010)
- Mother Goose Club (1 Season)
- War Chhod Na Yaar (2013)
- Zubaan (2015)
June 3
- The 24 Hour War (2016)
- Wish Man (2019)
June 4
- Bangkok Bachelors (1 Season)
- The Gunman (2015)
June 6
- Best Neighbors (2014)
- Farce (2017)
- Freezer’s Campaign (2016)
- From Japan to Egypt (2017)
- The Front Runner (2018)
- Gloria Bell (2019)
- The Hangover (2009)
- The Hangover Part 2 (2011)
- The Hangover Part 3 (2013)
- It’s Okay, Buddy (2017)
- Ms. Mammy (2012)
- The Republic of Imbaba (2015)
- Sameer Abu Alneel (2013)
- Step Outside (2018)
- The Thief and the Imbecile (2013)
June 7
- Alpha and Omega (2010)
- Dirt (2017)
- Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)
June 8
- A New Capitalism (2017)
June 10
- Black Butterfly (2017)
- Black Snow (2017)
- Destination Wedding (2018)
- LEGO Friends: Masters of Spinjitsu: Happy Birthday to You! (2017)
- LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitsu: Happy Birthday to You! (2017)
June 11
- LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship (2016)
- Q Ball (2019)
June 12
- Addicted to Life (2014)
- Don’t Crack Under Pressure (2015)
- Don’t Crack Under Pressure 2 (2016)
- Don’t Crack Under Pressure 3 (2017)
- Magnetic (2018)
June 13
- The Ant’s Scream (2010)
- The Cell (2017)
- Convict (2014)
- Filmflam (2016)
- The Right One (2011)
- Savage Raghda (2018)
- Welcome to Marwen (2018)
June 15
- Five Feet Apart (2019)
- Humsafar (2011)
- The Karate Kid (1984)
- LEGO House – Home of the Brick (2018)
- Memory Games (2018)
- Prince Avalanche (2013)
- Red Corner (1997)
- Red Dwarf (8 Seasons)
- Zindagi Gulzar Hai (Season 1)
June 16
- The Grandmaster (2013)
June 18
- Antariksha Ke Rakhwale (2018)
- Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers (2018)
- Club Friday The Series 7 (2016)
- Dragonkala Ka Rahasya (2018)
- Love Rhythms – Accidental Daddy (2016)
- Samudri Lootere (2018)
- Super Bheem Bana Vajraveer (2018)
- The Underwear (2017)
June 19
- Jurassic World (2015)
June 20
- American Dreamer (2018)
- An Upper Egyptian (Wahid Saeiday) (2014)
- Angel of Mine (2019)
- Bewildered Bolbol (Bolbol Hayran) (2010)
- Bridge of Spies (2015)
- The Chord (2010)
- Good Luck (2012)
- Mary, Queen of Scots (2018)
- Ocean’s 8 (2018)
- The Player (2012)
- Reaction (2011)
- Three-Quarters Decent (2010)
- Unruly Friends (2011)
June 21
- Mock the Week (Seasons)
June 23
- Aquarius (2016)
- Cooking on High (Season 1) Netflix Original
June 24
- Fighting with My Family (2019)
- The Last Animals (2017)
June 25
- A Dog’s Way Home (2019)
- Kaabil (2017)
- Thunder Road (2018)
June 26
- The Overnight (2015)
June 27
- Escape Room (2019)
- Victor Frankenstein (2015)
June 28
- Birthmarked (2018)
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)
- Chhota Bheem (2019)
- Super Bheem (2019)
June 30
- Behind the Newsroom (1 Season)
- Blue Ruin (2013)
- Castle of Stars (2015)
- Club Friday The Series 8 (2017)
- For the Win (2017)
- The Great Escape (1963)
- Hey Duggee (1 Season)
- Hormones (3 Seasons)
- Lovey Dovey (2016)
- Melodies of Life – Born This Way (2016)
- The Office (U.K.) (2 Seasons)
- Pride & Prejudice (2005)
- Roonpi Secret Love (3 Seasons)
- Sotus (3 Seasons)
- Terminator Genisys (2015)
- ThirTEEN Terrors (1 Season)
- Top Grier (2018)