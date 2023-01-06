Adele Reveals She Suffers From Debilitating Back Pain

Many fans have noticed a slight change in how she walks in her recent concerts and on New Year’s Eve, the singer revealed why.

During her last Las Vegas show over the weekend, Adele revealed that she “has really bad sciatica”, which gives her a wobble when she walks. The “Easy On Me” singer, who had started her first concert residency back in November, previously said in an interview that she has dealt with back issues since her teens—that she had “slipped [her] first disc at the age of 15 from sneezing.”

She also revealed during the concert that the pain has worsened since she had a C-section and that it regularly flares up due to stress or “a stupid bit of posture.”

During the show, she also asked the crowd whether or not anyone had the same condition, to which she received loud screams in response. She then pondered the possibility of it becoming more common as “[everyone] is sitting down on [their] asses all day.”

What Is Sciatica?

Sciatica, also known as lumbar radiculopathy, refers to nerve pain that’s caused by compression or irritation of the sciatic nerve. The nerve, which is the longest in the body, runs from the base of the spine, under the buttock, and downward through the hip along the back of each leg.

Those with the condition typically experience shooting pain in the lower limbs. Depending on the severity, it may also worsen with movement. In some cases, it can also cause a loss of movement or feeling in the area, along with weakness, burning, or numbness in the legs and feet. Some individuals may also experience pins and needles in the toes or feet.

As it is, the condition can be caused by several conditions. In Adele’s case, it’s due to herniated discs. This occurs when the substance inside the spinal bones spills out or bulges outward onto the sciatic nerve. It’s estimated that up to 5 percent of individuals will experience a slipped disc at some point in their lives.

Other causes include spinal stenosis (narrowing of the lower spinal canal), spondylolisthesis (a generative disc disorder in which the vertebra or spinal bone extends and overlaps one another), and piriformis syndrome (a neuromuscular condition in which the piriformis muscle involuntarily tights or contracts and puts pressure on the nerve).

Fortunately, many causes heal on their own. Depending on the pain, however, individuals may need anti-inflammatory medications for pain. Other treatments such as acupuncture or massage therapy may also help improve back pain symptoms. Surgery may also be necessary in the case of a herniated disc.