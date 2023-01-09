Wednesday, January 11, 2023
US

Man Kills Wife and 3 Children In Murder-Suicide

By Brooke Carter
0

A man with a history of mental health issues opened fire inside his home, killing his family before shooting himself, according to police. The shooter, later identified as Robert J. Crayton, 45, fatally shot his wife Athalia A. Crayton, 46, and three children aged 18, 16, and 10, on Saturday morning.

Two other individuals, who were present at the time of the incident, one of whom lived at the home and had direct relations to the family, fled the house shortly after 7 a.m. and began banging on neighbors’ front doors pleading for help.

Athalia Crayton, the shooter’s wife, was one of the victims

High Point police chief Travis Stroud, said that in his 27 years in the police department, he’s never seen anything like it.

Unfortunately, the motive for the shooting remains unclear. However, the shooter is known to have been suffering from a mental illness. Just recently, he was the target of an involuntary commitment, which the police believe was taken out by the family.

The murder-suicide, which took place in High Point, North Carolina, leaves five dead, including two minors

The horrific incident comes just three days after a Utah man shot and killed seven family members before killing himself.

Previous articleAdele Reveals She Suffers From Debilitating Back Pain
Brooke Carter
Freelance writer who loves dogs and anything related to Japanese culture.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Read


The Gazette Review is your daily news source covering everything from world news to personal finance. We provide the most recent, unbiased accounts of the news that matters to you. Contact us: [email protected]

Connect With Gazette

2,115FansLike
576FollowersFollow

Popular Categories

© Copyright 2022 The Gazette Review