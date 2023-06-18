Bug Bite Thing After Shark Tank – 2023 Update

Bug Bite Thing Before Shark Tank

Bug bites could range from annoying to downright painful. Creams and home remedies often don’t work, and even mosquito bites could put a damper on anyone’s day. A victim of Floridian mosquito bites herself, Kelley Higney realized the need for an effective way to soothe mosquito bites. She eventually founded Bug Bite Thing, the perfect solution to almost any insect bite, be it mosquitoes, bees, wasps, or even fire ants.

Bug Bite Thing is a reverse-syringe tool that sucks the venom and saliva from the bite or sting. It works by creating suction on the target area before pulling on a handle to suck up the venom left by the bug. Using this process, pain, swelling, and itching immediately ease and dissipate, providing instant relief to the user. That is why Bug Bite Thing is one of the most effective tools to soothe bug bites on the market.

Kelley Higney found inspiration for the company when, after moving to Florida, she spent many sleepless nights scratching away at mosquito bites. One day, at her shop, she chanced upon a foreigner who noticed her irritation and suggested a product distributed in Denmark. The tool was originally developed by a doctor 20 years earlier, who had then sold his invention to a distributor.

After trying the product and seeing immediate results, Higney traveled to the distributors in Denmark to partner with them. She bought exclusive rights to the tool for the US and started her company, Bug Bite Thing. Bug Bite Thing takes in shipments from the manufacturer, attaching the company’s brand to the product. With no similar products in the US, Bug Bite Thing found great success in its first year of business.

Higney founded Bug Bite Thing in 2017, and the product sold very well during its first year. The company focused on marketing and branding, making offers to its customers, and spreading Bug Bite Thing across the web. With the product’s great success, Higney decided to take the company to the next level by pitching Bug Bite Thing to the sharks and bringing in an investor to help her expand.

Bug Bite Thing on Shark Tank

Kelley Higney and her mother, Ellen McAlister, were on season 11 of Shark Tank pitching their company, Bug Bite Thing. The mother-daughter duo had a hilarious pitch that left the sharks laughing; they demonstrated how the product worked and how easy it was to use before handing each shark a sample. As proof of its effectivity, they showed the sharks before-and-after pictures of wasp stings that were treated using Bug Bite Thing. The sharks were impressed by the results.

Higney told the sharks her backstory. She and her husband had moved to South Florida, where she was constantly harassed by mosquitoes. One day a customer suggested a tool, and Higney tracked down the manufacturer in Denmark. She was able to secure a deal with the distributor to give them exclusive rights in the US, which allowed them to create Bug Bite Thing.

Higney was seeking $150,000 in exchange for 10% of her company. Each Bug Bite Thing costs $9.95 online and is produced for $1.53 in addition to $0.40 in packaging, totaling roughly $2.00 landed. The sharks were impressed with the margins. Higney stated that Bug Bite Thing was the number one item on Amazon for Insect Bite Relief.

Ellen reported that Bug Bite Thing made $500,000 in sales the previous year and $800,000 in the first five months of the year of the pitch. They projected over $2 million in sales by the end of the year. Bug Bite Thing recently secured a deal with a large pharmaceutical chain and is in stores in over 700 locations across the US. The sharks were impressed by the numbers.

Rohan Oza had heard enough and decided to offer Higney $150,000 for 10% of the company, exactly what she had asked for.

Barbara Corcoran offered them $200,000 for 10%.

Kevin O’Leary offered $150,000 for 6% of the company with a royalty of $1 per unit sold.

Lori Greiner resonated with the product as she hated mosquito and bug bites, so she offered them her “Golden Ticket”; She offered $150,000 for 10%.

Mark Cuban discussed going in on the deal together with Barbara. However, Lori pressured Higney and McAlister to pick fast, so they accepted Lori Greiner’s offer.

Bug Bite Thing was impressive and had all the sharks wanting to take a bite. But Kelley Higney and her mother, Ellen McAlister, decided to take Lori Greiner’s offer as they believed she was the most suitable business partner for the company. With an impressive pitch, Bug Bite Thing walked out of the shark tank with a satisfying deal with QVC queen Lori Greiner.

Bug Bite Thing Now in 2023 – The After Shark Tank Update

The deal with Lori successfully closed, and the company went on to become a massive success. Soon after the episode aired, Bug Bite Thing was in stores like Walmart, CVS, and Home Depot. The company saw a huge spike in sales after the episode aired and was already working on expanding into even more retail locations.

Bug Bite Thing was featured in 2020 in Shark Tank’s “greatest shark attacks” segment, which showed all five sharks making offers to Higney. In 2020 Bug Bite Thing made $11 million in sales, over five times the previous year’s numbers. The company even had an update segment in season 12 that featured the product’s rapid success and growing operations.

Bug Bite Thing grew from a simple in-house-made product to a large company with over 30 employees. The company moved its operations to a large warehouse, which allowed them to increase inventory and production. Bug Bite Thing became increasingly more popular with customers as the product received thousands of five-star reviews praising its ease and functionality.

The company won various awards since its appearance on Shark Tank. Bug Bite Thing won the 2021 National Parenting Product Award, the 2021 Stevie Award for Women in Business, the Mom’s Choice Award, and many more.

Now in 2023, Bug Bite Thing is in over 25,000 locations across the US, including Lowe’s, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Ace Hardware, and many more. Bug Bite Thing continued to be Amazon’s best-seller in the Insect Bite Relief category; however, many knockoffs can also be found on the website. Bug Bite Thing’s low price and proven results gave the product credibility over the cheap knockoffs on Amazon.

Kelley Higney projected Bug Bite Thing to make $30 million in revenue in 2023, making it one of the fastest-growing companies to appear on Shark Tank. With massive success and a rapidly growing business, Bug Bite Thing is making history as one of the most successful companies on Shark Tank. Bug Bite Thing is expected to grow even further in the following years and perhaps even surpass $100 million in revenue. For more updates and information about Bug Bite Thing, visit the company’s website here.