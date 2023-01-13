Lisa Marie Presley Has Died at Age 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, has died. She was 54 years old.

On Thursday morning, the singer-songwriter was rushed to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. According to TMZ, her housekeeper had found her unresponsive in her room. Around the same time, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, returned home and upon seeing her, performed CPR until EMS arrived.

Once paramedics arrived, they administered epinephrine, which helped her regain a pulse. She was then transported to the hospital for immediate treatment.

The 54-year-old singer was just at the Golden Globe Awards, which took place on Tuesday in Beverly Hills. She and her mother Priscilla Presley had attended the event to see Austin Butler win an award for his starring role in Elvis.

Born on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, Lisa Marie Presley spent a few years in the area before moving to LA at the age of four following her parents’ divorce. Elvis died in 1977 when she was 9 years old, making her one of the heirs to his estate alongside her great-grandmother Minnie Presley and grandfather Vernon Presley.

In 1988, Lisa married Chicago-based musician, Danny Keough, with whom she had two children: a daughter in 1989 and a son in 1992. The pair eventually divorced in 1994 after five years of marriage. Tragically, her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020; he was 28 years old. Since his death, she has been open about her grief, often posting tributes on his birthday.

As a singer, she released three albums: To whom It May Concern, Storm & Grace, and So What, which gave rise to many songs including “Lights Out”, “Dirty Laundry”, “In the Ghetto (with Elvis Presley)”, “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet”, and “I Love You Because.” She was also a philanthropist and had overseen her father’s charitable foundation, which helps homeless families and others in need.

Not only that but she also worked with Dream Factory to benefit children with disabilities and life-threatening conditions and was active with Oprah’s Angel Network, which helped those who were affected by Hurricane Katrina.