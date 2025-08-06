Manhunt For Montana Bar Shooter Intensifies

Investigators are still searching for the suspect who opened fire at a Montana bar Friday morning, killing four people.

Over the weekend, authorities closed parts of the nearby forest in attempts to locate the armed man, who was later identified as Michael Paul Brown.

A spokesperson for the Montana Department of Justice also confirmed that the area west of Anaconda and Barker Lakes, where the incident occurred, has been shut down.

Bill Sather, the Police Chief of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, asked for the public’s support and thanked everyone for their patience during this time.

In a video shared to Facebook, he reassured the community that “[they] are doing everything they can to bring the perpetrator to justice.”

He also urged the public to use caution when going about their business in town.

In a separate Facebook post, the local Law Enforcement Center advised the public to stay out of the area and not to approach Brown. Anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity should call 911.

How the Incident Unfolded

The shooting happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. local time at The Owl Bar in Anaconda, Montana.

Four people were killed. The victims have been identified as 64-year-old Nancy Lauretta Kelley, who worked at the bar as a barmaid, and customers Tony Wayne Palm, 74, David Allen Leach, 70, and Daniel Edwin Baillie, 59.

According to authorities, the suspect fled to the nearby foothills after opening fire at the pub.

He was identified as 45-year-old Michael Paul Brown, a regular at the bar. He lived next door and was familiar with the patrons and bartender, which makes his actions even more horrifying, police said.

Currently, a $7,500 reward is being offered for any information that leads to his arrest.

Approximately 250 law enforcement officers – local, state, and federal – have also been assisting with the manhunt on foot, by car, and helicopter.

David Gwerder, who owns the Owl Bar, told media outlets he was unaware of any conflicts between the suspect and any of the patrons.

Hours after the shooting, Brown’s vehicle – a white Ford F-150 – was located. However, he was nowhere to be found.

Randy Clark, who lives near Strumptown Road and Highway 1, where the manhunt is ongoing, recalls seeing a helicopter flying near his property on Saturday morning.

According to Clark, a retired police officer, the helicopters continued to search until after 11 p.m. on Friday and resumed the next morning at around 6 a.m.

He remembers hearing “a lot of shouting” but couldn’t tell if it was authorities communicating with each other or if they were yelling at the perpetrator.

The Suspect

Brown’s niece, Clare Boyle, said her uncle has struggled with his mental health since leaving the Army.

From January 2001 to May 2005, Brown served as an armor crewman in the Army. He later joined the Montana National Guard from 2006 to 2009 and had the rank of sergeant by the time he left military service.

According to Boyle, Brown’s mental health has spiraled since the death of both his parents.