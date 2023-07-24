MuteMe After Shark Tank Update 2023 – Where Are They Now

MuteMe Before Shark Tank

MuteMe is a button that instantly mutes your voice and any background noise while you’re in an online meeting, class, etc. The company’s motto is “never say you’re on mute again.” The MuteMe button looks similar to an Amazon Alexa device, although it’s quite different. When this button is pressed once, it will light up, indicating that you have muted your microphone. In addition to illuminating, there are eight color options to choose from. The device works well with many audio and video platforms, such as Google Meet, Zoom, Skype, and more. Additionally, the device is compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux, and it can connect to air pods and headsets. Once the MuteMe device is connected to the computer, the user will need to install the software for it before using it. MuteMe is available on the company website and on Amazon, and the cost varies from $19.99 to $49.

MuteMe was founded in 2020 in Sacramento, California, by five entrepreneurs: Parm Dhoot, Tye Davis, Handeep Kaur, Brittany Davis, and Pavan Purewal. This team of founders created the MuteMe device as a solution to making it easier to muffle voices and background noise with a single click. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, many people began working from home, as did many schools, which required students to temporarily switch to online learning. While this was a wise decision in terms of easing the pandemic at the time, it was difficult for many families. Most homes are not entirely quiet, which often leads to distractions while getting work done or interruptions during meetings or classes. The biggest issue with this was that there was never a way for them to instantly mute and unmute themselves without interfering with others. Due to this, these five entrepreneurs created the MuteMe device.

Parm, or Paramveer, Dhoot is a co-founder of MuteMe. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from California State University, Sacramento, in 2010. After that, he spent a year as the president of Droid USA LLC before working at the California Employment Development Department. During that time, he worked as a recruitment coordinator, but he eventually moved up to human resources manager. In 2019, Parm got a job at CalPERS as an assistant division chief. He resided in this position for a little over 2.5 years before leaving to work as the chief executive officer of MuteMe.

Tye Davis, also a co-founder of MuteMe, completed his studies to get a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of the Pacific. He graduated in 2010 and started working as a marketing consultant, but he went back to college in 2011 to gain his master’s degree in communications. While there, he spent two years as an assistant director for athletic events and operations and as a business analyst. After graduating in 2013, Tye went on to work in multiple positions for Hewlett-Packard Enterprise. He did end up quitting this job in May of 2017 to work at Micro Focus. Now, Tye is the manager of technical engineering for a software company called GitLab.

Handeep Kaur used to work at AMPAC Fine Chemicals, where she had responsibilities as the R&D chemist. She then studied at the University of California, Davis, and graduated with her PhD in Organic Chemistry in 2014. Starting in November of 2014, Handeep got a job with Intel, where she switched from being an R&D material scientist to a patent instructor and then a strategic planner. Now, she resides at Solidigm in a full-time position as a technology strategist.

Brittany Davis is a co-founder and chief marketing officer of MuteMe; however, she also owns her own business. Before collaborating with the other founders, Brittany was an intern for KTVU, and she studied multi-media and communications at Holy Names University from 2009 to 2014. During her time in college, she had jobs with the Michael Kors brand and a company called AdvancedRx Management. After she graduated, she got a job as an associate district manager for ADP, which lasted for a year before she moved on to Chegg Inc. to work as their director of enrollment solutions. In February of 2018, Brittany started her own business, Willow + Co., which she still manages today.

Pavan (also known as Pavandeep or Purewal) is MuteMe’s final co-founder. He is a graduate of UC San Diego, where he studied for his Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Computer Science. Before attending university, he did an internship with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and worked full-time at Voyager Space Technologies as their lead software engineer. Lastly, Pavan worked at the CoStar Group as a full-time software engineer before moving on to his current position with Ticketmaster.

MuteMe was launched at the end of 2020 through a Kickstarter campaign. After a month, the company gained 2,985 backers and raised $154,795. Shortly after that campaign concluded, they launched an IndieGoGo campaign, which raised them another $289,075. By May 2021, the founders were able to start shipping the mute buttons to about 8,000 customers. A month later, the MuteMe devices made it into more than 1,000 stores across the nation, and the company launched a prototype mini version. Now, they want to appear on Shark Tank to get additional help with funding.

MuteMe on Shark Tank

Parm Dhoot and Tye Davis entered the Shark Tank on October 15, 2021, to pitch their MuteMe mute button to the sharks. They are looking for $200,000 in funding in exchange for 10% ownership of their $2 million company. After telling the sharks about themselves, they begin to tell them about the “mute me” button and how it works. They reveal that, aside from the orders from their campaigns, they’ve only done $61,000 in sales. Even though the product is available in over 1,000 stores, they only sold 150 units at the time of filming. The MuteMe sells for $19.99 and up to $49, and the manufacturing costs are $11.62.

Mark Cuban drops out of the deal first because he thinks the founders don’t have a good enough system for selling the mute buttons. Mr. Wonderful goes out as well. Daymond John, on the other hand, decides to make the founders an offer of $200,000 in exchange for 50% equity; however, Parm and Tye weren’t willing to take that deal. With that, unfortunately, all the sharks back out of the offer, and MuteMe leaves without a contract.

MuteMe Now in 2023 – The After Shark Tank Update

Despite MuteMe leaving the Shark Tank without a deal, the founders have done a good job keeping the business up and running. Due to their newest prototype for the MuteMe Mini being finished before the show, the founders launched a Kickstarter campaign for it after the show aired. Despite setting a $10,000 goal, this campaign raised them $28,289 in funding, and they gained 581 backers. In addition to that, MuteMe was mentioned as the #1 New Release in Mac Accessories on Amazon, and they were featured during the 2022 International CES Tech event. MuteMe has reached a sales milestone of $1 million as of 2023.