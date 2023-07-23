Pricetitution 2023 Update – What Happened After Shark Tank

Pricetitution Before Shark Tank

Pricetitution is an adult-themed get-to-know-you card game. The game comes with 160 price tag cards that have a crazy statement on them, followed by a question asking how much money it’d take for a person to do it. These statements could be anything from eating something gross to deleting all social media and everything in between. Once the question is asked by the Pricetitute, each player will have a few minutes to write down the amount of money they think it would take. Whoever guesses the closest amount of money gets one point. The game is over after a player reaches four points. To play Pricetitution, a minimum of three players are needed. The game is a great way to break the ice or start a fun, new conversation, both in person and over Zoom.

Pricetitution was created in 2015 by Dan Killian. Dan was a graduate of Davidson College, where he majored in psychology and minored in Spanish. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. For 7 years, Dan worked at FCB Global, where he held three different positions: assistant account executive, account executive, and account supervisor. He was also an account director for FCB Chicago from October 2016 to April 2018. The founder started Pricetitution in September of 2015, and in April of 2018, he got a job as a creative strategist for an ad agency. He is still working on these projects.

Dan was inspired to create the Pricetitution card game based on a made-up question game he used to play with his friends. He and his friends used to come up with random tasks to ask each other to do and decide at what cost they would do them. With how much fun they had playing this game, Dan decided to make it into a real card game. When Pricetitution was launched, the founder started a 30-day Kickstarter campaign, and shortly after, it was named on Kickstarter.com’s #1 most popular project list. Within the first day of the campaign, the founder reached his funding goal and surpassed it by raising $23,500 from about 700 backers.

Pricetitution on Shark Tank

Dan Killian and his Pricetitution card game appeared on Shark Tank on April 14, 2019 for season 10, episode 19. The entrepreneur is seeking $100,000 in funding in exchange for 20% equity in his game. At the time of the episode, Pricetitution had a valuation of $500,000. Dan shares his story with the sharks and demonstrates how the game works while the sharks check out the samples. Pricetitution has done around $40,000 in sales between the time of the launch and the time of Dan’s pitch. The majority came from buyers during the Kickstarter campaign. That being said, the Pricetitution card game is manufactured for about $3, and each game sells for $21.99. Additionally, the founder shares that he has been thinking about getting licensing from Panda, which impresses the sharks.

Pricetitution’s first offer comes from Kevin O’Leary for $100,000 in exchange for 50% equity in the card game; however, this offer is much higher than Dan was hoping to go. Guest shark Rohan Oza pulls out of the deal first, citing Pricetitution’s resemblance to Cards Against Humanity. Mark Cuban also backs out, stating that he doesn’t want to get involved in it for potential future legal reasons. Lori Greiner, on the other hand, likes the game and wants to offer Dan $100,000 in exchange for 40% equity. The final offer comes from Barbara Corcoran, who encourages the founder to take Pricetitution online. Due to this, she offers him $100,000 in exchange for 50% equity. After some time, Lori and Rohan decide to team up together and offer Dan Lori’s initial deal. The entrepreneur asks the sharks if they will consider lowering the equity to 35%, but Lori and Rohan decline. Ultimately, Dan accepts their offer of $100,000 in exchange for a 40% equity stake in Pricetitution.

Pricetitution Now in 2023 – The After Shark Tank Update

Since appearing on Shark Tank and receiving a deal from Lori Greiner and guest shark Rohan Oza, the Pricetitution game is still being sold. As of February, of 2023, the deal Dan Killian had made with the sharks has been closed. Additionally, the founder ended up going through with the licensing agreement with Panda, so they are the new manufacturers of the card game. Following the founder’s appearance on the show, the business started to see more sales as the game had become more popular on Amazon. Of these sales, Pricetitution has gained many 5-star ratings on the Amazon store. While there has not been much of an update for this card game thus far, it will be interesting to see where it goes in the coming years.