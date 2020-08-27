Sony Announces Online Registration For a Chance To Preorder PS5

The PlayStation 5 release is getting closer and closer but the process of purchasing one might be a little more complicated, well if you’re planning to get it straight from PlayStation at least.

The company has announced the opening of online registration for a chance to maybe get an invitation to pre-order the console. The process seems to be for the purchase directly from PlayStation so we still don’t know how it will be everywhere else.

Sony’s announcement mentions that there will be a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order this holiday season. The invitation process is for people to maybe have a chance to get to pre-order one.

The Verge points out that Sony’s FAQ page notes mention that filling out the registration does not guarantee an invite for a pre-order. Receiving a pre-order invite does not exactly mean that you will be able to pre-order whenever you want. Each invitation will be open for a limited time and has a limit of one console per PlayStation user.

No Price or Release Date Yet

Sony did not answer some of the biggest questions that still surround the upcoming console. The announcement does not include a price or release date. We know that the PS5 and Xbox Series X will release later this year but we’re getting closer and closer and we still haven’t heard anything.

Microsoft and Sony both confirmed their new consoles earlier this year. Microsoft didn’t take long to unveil its console and some of its features. The PS5 was unveiled just a few months ago after a long livestream in which several of its games were announced. Sony’s first major announcement involved the console’s controller, which features a much different design than previous editions.

The livestream in which the PS5’s design was unveiled also showed a few of the accessories. The company also confirmed that there would be two options, including a digital one.

Report From Late July

The announcement by Sony pretty much confirms that it won’t be super easy to purchase a PS5 at its release. Back in late July, a report revealed that pre-orders would be limited to one. The information came from a reddit user who found some lines in the source code of the company’s retail website that displays an error message when a customer attempts to add more than one PS5 to the shopping cart.

At the time, AndroidCentral pointed out that the website will display a message that tells the customer they can only purchase one console. The limit was found for the company’s website. The information came shortly after reports said that the company was increasing production of the console to ten million units by the end of 2020. The pre-orders have been rumored to be coming for a few weeks now but it seems like the process from Sony will see just a number of units.

What do you think about this? Are you purchasing an Xbox Series X or PS5? Let us know in the comments.



