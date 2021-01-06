Amazon Prime Video – What’s Coming and Leaving This Month

Amazon Prime Video is starting 2021 with lots of new content. The streaming service will debut movies such as One Night in Miami. But there is plenty more to watch, including series and documentaries. Here is the full list of content (from MarketWatch):

Jan. 1

1900 (1977)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Brothers (2009)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Dr. Strangelove, or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell (1974)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gun Duel in Durango (1957)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

In & Out (1997)

Jazz (2001) (PBS Documentaries)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Last of the Mohicans (1992)

Legion (2010)

Like a Boss (2020)

Love the Coopers (2015)

Major League (2015)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Places in the Heart (1984)

Premonition (2007)

Pride (2007)

Push (2009)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Ride Out for Revenge (1958)

Salt (2010)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (2013) (Hallmark)

Signs (2002

Soul Food (1997)

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)

Starman (1984)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

The Brass Legend (1956)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

The Cooler (2003)

The Devil’s Own (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Interview (2014)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

The Town (2010)

The Truman Show (1998)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War

When a Man Loves a Woman (1994)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Baby Looney Tunes: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Beecham House: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Bringing up Bates: Season 1 (Up Faith & Family)

Changing Body Composition Through Diet and Exercise: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Commandments: Season 1 (Topic)

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Simply Ming: Season 14 (PBS Living)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

The Universe : Season 1 (History Vault)

Jan. 6

Mighty Oak (2020)

Jan. 7

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

Jan. 8

Herself (2020) — Amazon Original Movie

The Silencing (2020)

Jan. 11

The Rhythm Section (2020)

Jan. 15

One Night in Miami (2020) — Amazon Original Movie

Tandav: Season 1

Jan. 18

Alone (2020)

Pandora: Season 2

Jan. 19

Grantchester: Season 5

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

Jan. 22

Flack: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series

Jessy and Nessy: New Episodes — Amazon Original Series

Jan. 29

Chick Fight (2020)

Mortal (2020)

Leaving

HD Report mentions that several movies from the James Bond franchise left on January 1. Here is some of the content the site says has left: