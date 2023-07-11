Looking for some deals on Amazon? If so, you’re in luck- because Prime Day has just started! For those who don’t know, it’s an annual summer sale that’s exclusive to Prime members.

Introduced in 2015, the summer event was meant to celebrate the retail giant’s 20th birthday. That year, it lasted 24 hours and was available to Prime members in nine countries including the US, UK, Canada, Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, and Japan.

Fast forward to today and it’s become a summer tradition with hundreds of products dropping in prices- from kitchen gadgets to video games. That’s not all, Amazon will also be offering discounts on streaming channels and services through Prime Video.

This year, Prime Day began on Tuesday, July 11th at 3 a.m. and will run until Wednesday, July 12th. That’s right, the event will last a thrilling 48 hours! During this period, shoppers can expect new deals to drop every 30 minutes on the site.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Don’t worry, you can always take advantage of the Prime Day deals and complimentary two-day shipping by signing up for a 30-day free trial. After 30 days, you can choose whether or not to continue the membership for $139 a year, or $14.99 per month.

10 of the Best Prime Day Deals For 2023

Without further delay, here are some of the best deals to be had for this year’s Prime Day event.