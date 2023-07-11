$59.99
Looking for some deals on Amazon? If so, you’re in luck- because Prime Day has just started! For those who don’t know, it’s an annual summer sale that’s exclusive to Prime members.
Introduced in 2015, the summer event was meant to celebrate the retail giant’s 20th birthday. That year, it lasted 24 hours and was available to Prime members in nine countries including the US, UK, Canada, Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, and Japan.
Fast forward to today and it’s become a summer tradition with hundreds of products dropping in prices- from kitchen gadgets to video games. That’s not all, Amazon will also be offering discounts on streaming channels and services through Prime Video.
This year, Prime Day began on Tuesday, July 11th at 3 a.m. and will run until Wednesday, July 12th. That’s right, the event will last a thrilling 48 hours! During this period, shoppers can expect new deals to drop every 30 minutes on the site.
Not an Amazon Prime member? Don’t worry, you can always take advantage of the Prime Day deals and complimentary two-day shipping by signing up for a 30-day free trial. After 30 days, you can choose whether or not to continue the membership for $139 a year, or $14.99 per month.
10 of the Best Prime Day Deals For 2023
Without further delay, here are some of the best deals to be had for this year’s Prime Day event.
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 Release) with Clock
- ACTIVE Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets - 24 Pack
- Free of fragrances
- Eco-friendly formula that's safe for the environment
- Works with all washing machines
- Great for removing odors, limescale, mildew, and bacteria
- Each pack contains a year's supply
- Customers outside of the U.S. will have to pay extra for shipping
- Apple Watch Series 8 with Starlight Aluminum Case
- Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
- Washable Deluxe Plush Dog Bed
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB)
- BLUEAIR Air Purifier with HEPASilent Technology
- BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
- Levoit Easy Top-Fill Humidifier with Essential Oil Diffuser
- Vitamix Professional-Grade Explorian Blender
The 5th generation Echo Dot comes with an improved LED display that shows the time, weather, alarms, and song titles. It also comes with an improved audio system for a more vibrant sound, better vocals, and deeper bass.
Alexa is also ready to help, whether you want to set a timer or ask a question. Also comes with a new temperature sensor that will keep your home comfortable using routines.
ACTIVE Washing Machine Cleaner is specifically designed to clean the internal parts of a washing machine like inside the drum where odor-causing grime builds up. It is formulated to work with all types of washers including top-load, front-load, and HE. The enzyme formula removes residue from dirt, detergent, softeners and more.
Not only that but they’re also eco-friendly and safe for the environment. For one thing, they’re septic-safe. They also use less packaging compared to other washing machine cleaners. The fact that they’re tablets also eliminates unnecessary messes and waste. During our testing they weren’t only our top pick overall but they also came in as our best front load, top load, and our best eco friendly washing machine cleaner!
Apple Watch Series 8 comes with advanced sensors, including an ECG, that allow you to understand your health even better.
It also comes with innovative safety features including Fall Detection and Crash Detection, both of which will automatically connect you to emergency services in the case of a hard fall or car crash. Crack resistant, swim-proof with WR50 water resistance, and IP6X-certified dust resistant.
Beats Solo 3 comes with Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity and the Apple W1 chip. Compatible with iOS and Android devices, these high-performance wireless headphones come with comfort-cushioned ear cups and are compatible with iOS and Android devices.
Also features Fast Fuel 5-minute charging, which provides 3 hours of playback when the battery is low
Featuring a non-slip pad design, this deluxe dog crate bed is filled with 3-1/2" premium polypropylene fiber and provides pressure relief for dogs with arthritis and joint pain.
Made with ultra-soft plush material, it comes with an anti-scratch and anti-slip bottom and is machine washable for easy cleaning. Measures 35" x 23" x 3-1/2" and is ideal for dogs up to 65 pounds.
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition comes with 32GB of storage, wireless charging, and an auto-adjusting front light. Equipped with a 300 ppi glare-free display, it reads like real paper, even under direct sunlight.
It also comes with an upgraded battery, that lasts up to 10 weeks with a single charge via USB-C or Qi wireless charger. Available in three colors: black, blue, and green.
BLUEAIR Air Purifier uses HEPASilent technology to remove at least 99.97 percent of airborne particles and is capable of cleaning 180 sqft. in about 12.5 minutes or up to 431 sqft. in 30 minutes.
Whisper-silent (49 dB on high), this air purifier is perfect for bedrooms, nurseries, and home offices with its compact footprint. Comes with washable prefilters that are available in three Scandivnavian inspired colors.
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner comes with powerful suction that allows it to remove even the toughest of stains and spots from carpets and upholstery.
Portable and versatile, it can easily be used to clean stairs, area rugs, and other surfaces throughout the home. Comes with a 48. oz tank, which means you can do more cleaning between refills.
Comes with a HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose Tool, a 3" Tough Stain Tool, and a 8 oz. bottle of Spot & Stain with Febreze Formula Solution.
Levoit Easy Top-Fill Humidifier comes with a large 3L water tank that provides up to 25 hours of moisture. Featuring an easy top-fill design, there's no need to turn the water tank over to fill the tank.
It also comes with an essential oil diffuser, which you can use to create a fragrant home spa. Ultra silent, the device comes with a simple knob for mist output as well as a 360 degree nozzle control.
The Vitamix Explorian Blender comes with ten variable speeds and a Pulse feature, the latter of which is perfect for thick soups or chunky salsas. Comes with aircraft-grade stainless steel blades that are designed to handle the toughest of ingredients.
The blender also has a self-cleaning feature, which allows it to clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds with just a drop of dish soap and warm water. The lid and container are dishwasher-safe and made of BPA-free materials.