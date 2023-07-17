What Happened to Boyzone – 2023 Updates & News

Boyzone was an Irish boy band that rose to fame in the mid-90s. They released their debut album Said and Done in 1995 and quickly became one of the most successful groups of the decade. What happened to them? Where are they now in 2023?

About Boyzone

Boyzone was created in 1993. Wanting to form a new boy band, talent manager Louis Walsh put out an advertisement in newspapers calling for auditions. In the end, more than 300 people responded to the ad. After several rounds of auditions, six were chosen- Keith Duffy, Stephen Gately, Ronan Keating, Mark Walton, and Shane Lynch.

After performing at local clubs and pubs, they signed a recording deal with PolyGram in 1994. They soon released a cover of Four Season’s “Working My Way Back to You”, which featured Gately and Graham on lead vocals. A surprise hit, it ended up reaching number three on the Irish music charts.

They also released a rendition of Johnny Bristol’s “Love Me For a Reason”, which climbed to the number two spot in the UK.

Later in 1995, they released their debut album, Said and Done. Produced by Ray Hedges, it featured 13 tracks including “Coming Home Now” “Arms of Mary”, “Love Me For a Reason”, “When All Is Said and Done”, “Can’t Stop Me”, and “If You Were Mine.” It also spawned five singles, all of which charted within the top five in the UK.

By December 1997, it had sold more than 2.2 million copies. It also received triple platinum certification from the BPI.

The Release of Their Second and Third Albums

Their second album, A Different Beat, was released in October 1996. Similar to their previous album, most of the material was co-written by members of the band. Some of the tracks include “Isn’t It a Wonder”, “A Different Beat”, “Crying In the Night”, “Games of Love”, “Strong Enough”, and “She Moves Through a Fair.” An all-new song, “Mystical Experience”, was also included in the US release.

A huge hit, the album ended up bringing them worldwide success. Not only did it top the UK music chart, but it also reached number one in Scotland and number two in Ireland.

They eventually followed up with a third album, Where We Belong, in 1998; it’s also the third and final album released before the passing of Stephen Gately. Preceded by four singles, the album featured 15 new songs including “While the World Is Going Crazy”, “All That I Need”, “Baby Can I Hold You”, “Picture of You”, “One Kiss at a Time”, and “You Flew Away.” It also included the hit single “No Matter What”, which remains to be their best-selling single to date.

Several bonus tracks such as “Never Easy” and “Shooting Star” were also included in the Japanese edition.

Disbanding of the Group

In May 1999, the band released their first greatest hits album By Request, which reached number one in the UK, Taiwan, Scotland, Denmark, Belgium, Norway, New Zealand, and Iceland. Their best-selling album to date, it contains all of their singles releases since 1994, with the exception of “Mystical Experience”, “Believe In Me”, and “Working My Way Back to You.”

Despite their success, tensions grew between members. As a result, many chose to take some time off to pursue solo projects. They eventually reunited briefly for a few concerts in January 2000 before disbanding.

Reuniting and Gately’s Death

Eight years after their split, it was announced that they would be reuniting for a concert tour- their first in more than a decade. Within hours, more than 200,000 tickets were sold.

The tour eventually kicked off on May 25, 2008, and continued for over three weeks, with performances in Liverpool, London, Newcastle, Cardiff, Glasgow, Birmingham, and many other cities.

It was also the last tour to feature Gately. He had passed away suddenly at his Port d’Andratx flat on October 10, 2009. Following his death, his bandmates flew to Majorca and accompanied his body back to Dublin, where his funeral took place the next day.

Boyzone in the 2010s

In 2010, the band released a fourth album titled, Brother, in memory of Gately. Their first album in 12 years, it came with 12 songs including “Gave It All Away” and “Stronger”, both of which featured Gately’s vocals.

Praised by critics, the album entered the Irish and UK music charts at number one. It also charted in Taiwan, Scotland, New Zealand, Greece, Europe, and Australia, among other countries. By December 2014, more than 394,000 copies had sold in the UK.

Three years later, they released their fifth album, BZ20. Produced by Matt Furmidge, Paul Meehan, and Brian Rawling, it contained 11 titles including “Light Up the Night”, “Nobody Knows”, “Love Will Save the Day”, “Who We Are”, and “Rise.” A huge hit, it ended up entering the UK Albums Chart at number six with more than 30,000 copies sold within the first week.

To support the album and to celebrate the band’s 20th anniversary, they also embarked on the BZ20 Tour, which ran from November 2013 to September 2017.

It was then followed by Dublin to Detroit, which was released in November 2014. Their first concept album, it included renditions of several classic Motown hits including “The Tracks of My Tears”, “What Christmas Means to Me”, “The Tears of a Clown”, “Just My Imagination”, and “Higher and Higher.” As of 2023, the album has been certified silver by the BPI with more than 60,000 certified sales.

What’s Boyzone Doing Now In 2023?

In 2018, Boyzone came out with their seventh and final album, Thank You & Goodnight. Praised as “one of the strongest albums they’ve ever released” by critics, it included 12 new songs including “Tongue Tied”, “Learn to Love Again”, “The Joke IS On Me”, “Normal Boy”, and “Because.”

Not only did the album reach number six on the UK music chart but it also peaked at number four in Scotland and number ten in Ireland.

To promote the album, the members also hit the road for their final concert tour, the Thank You & Goodnight: The Farewell Tour, which ran from August 2018 to October 2019.

What Has Keith Duffy Been Up To?

Toward the end of 2015, Duffy teamed up with former Westlife vocalist to form the pop duo Boyzlife. Since then, they’ve released numerous hits including “A Little Saving”, “Burn For You”, “The One”, and “Flying Without Wings.” They’ve also come out with two albums, the latter of which was announced in January 2022.

In 2020, he also competed in the reality TV show Celebrity Murder Mystery.

What Has Shane Lynch Been Up To?

Shane Lynch joined a new supergroup called Boyz on Block in 2019. His fellow bandmates include Ben Ofoedu, Abz Love, and Dane Bowers. They released their debut single, a cover of East 17’s “Stay Another Day”, in November 2020. Since then, they’ve come out with two additional singles- “All My Life” and “Unbelievable”, the latter of which was released in 2022.

What Has Ronan Keating Been Up To?

Keating released his eleventh solo album, Twenty Twenty, in July 2020. Some notable tracks include “One of a Kind”, “Forever and Ever, Amen”, “Little Thing Called Love”, and “Love Will Remain.” Since then, he has also released an album titled, Songs From Home, which pays homage to his native Ireland.

He also joined the sixth season of The Voice Kids as one of the coaches in December 2022.

What Has Michael Graham Been Up To?

Unlike his former bandmates, Graham isn’t very active on social media. Every now and then, however, he does post about his personal life on Twitter. Just last February, he revealed that he had become a grandfather. He also revealed that he’s working on a documentary- one that will highlight his experience in the entertainment and music industry.