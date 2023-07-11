Prime Day is Amazon’s annual summer event for Prime members. This year, the 48-hour sale will begin on Tuesday, July 11th, and run until Wednesday, July 12th. During this period, hundreds of products will be marked down, including those from big and small businesses.

In fact, it’s not uncommon for some of the markdowns to match or even beat those from Black Friday.

In addition to products, Amazon will also be offering deals on its streaming channels, Kindle subscriptions, and more. And don’t worry if you don’t have an Amazon subscription- while the event mainly offers savings for Prime members, there will also be deals for non-members.

To take full advantage of Prime Day, those without a Prime membership can also sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will give them access to all the exclusive sales, in addition to free two-day shipping.

So if you’re looking for, say, a new cleaning product, now’s the chance to get some for cheap.

Top 10 Prime Day Deals on Cleaning Products 2023

Not sure which to get? Don’t worry, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best Prime Day deals on cleaning products here on this page. That’s right, we did the work so you don’t have to!

1. ACTIVE Cleaning Products

ACTIVE cleaning products feature concentrated formulas that target bacteria and grime on everyday items- from your workout clothes to your kitchen appliances. Powered by enzymes, they are capable of removing even the most stubborn of stains, without the need for harsh chemicals such as bleach, ammonia, and other toxic substances.

Their formulas don’t contain any fillers either, meaning there’s no unnecessary weight or size to the products. On top of that, everything is eco-friendly, including the packaging, which utilizes recyclable paper materials. ACTIVE cleaners are also packaged and shipped in a way that requires as few resources as possible to reach your door.

2. Dawn Ultra Dishwashing Liquid

Dawn Ultra Dish Soap features a concentrated formula that easily cuts through grease with 50% less scrubbing. It also contains 3x more cleaning power per drop compared to the leading competitor's non-concentrated brand, meaning your dishes will be squeaky clean every time.

3. Nature’s Miracle Stain and Odor Remover

Nature's Miracle Stain and Odor Remover features a powerful enzymatic formula that breaks down and removes pet messes immediately upon contact. Comes with a light scent and is safe to use on carpets and hardwood floors.

4. Easy Off Specialty Kitchen Cleaner & Degreaser

Easy Off Kitchen Cleaner and Degreaser is capable of penetrating tough grease and grime and is formulated to remove stains in just seconds. Highly versatile, it can be used to clean stovetops, kitchen counters, backsplashes, sinks, microwaves, ovens, and kitchen cabinets.

5. Method All-Purpose Cleaning Spray

6. Rubbermaid Cordless Power Scrubber

7. Bissell PowerFresh 2-in-1 Lightweight Steam Mop

The Bissell PowerFresh cleans and sanitizes with the power of steam and is capable of eliminating up to 99.9 percent of all germs. A two-in-one device, it can be used as a handheld steamer or as a floor steam mop; it also features a low-profile mop foot and swivel steering, which makes it easy to maneuver around furniture.

8. Aunt Fannie’s Hardwood Floor Cleaner

Aunt Fannie's Hardwood Floor Cleaner features a concentrated, plant-based formula that breaks down grease, dirt, food, and other grime. Easy to use, simply dilute half a cup of solution with two gallons of water; no rinsing is required. Can be used on all types of hardwood floors including engineered, solid, laminated, manufactured, and laminated floors.

9. Seventh Generation Multi-Surface Wipes

10. Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit