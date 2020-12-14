Tovala Coupons and Discount Referral Codes – December 2020 Promo

The Tovala Smart Oven will change your life when it comes to cooking and meal prep, without having to sacrifice your taste buds! The Tovala Smart Oven is easy to use and can be paired with either Tovala’s meal delivery service or can scan over 750+ items from your local grocery store. When you are ready to cook your meal, just scan either the barcode on your Tovala meal or on your grocery item and your smart oven will do the rest! The smart oven cooks your meals to perfection, switching automatically between five incredible cooking modes: Steam, Bake, Broil, Toast, and Reheat. My personal favorite feature is that there no more waiting for your oven to preheat, just scan your item and press START!

Not sure if this item is for you? Purchase without fear, as Tovala has a 100-day FREE trial. If after 100-days you wish you return your Tovala, do so easily and get a full refund!

Tovala Coupon Code – December 2020 – Save $150

Click this link to automatically activate the Tovala Smart Oven Coupon Code: http://my.tovala.com/coupon-code-activatation Select “Get Started” $50 off coupon automatically applied at check-out! Add “I’m Hungry For a Deal” for an additional $100 off when purchased with meal deliveries!

Tovala Smart Oven Meal Delivery Service

I personally love the Tovala meal delivery service. There are so many different options from week to week that you aren’t stuck choosing from the same 10 meals. Tovala meal delivery also makes your meal prep practically non-existent and gives you more time to do the things you love. Don’t need meals one week? Don’t worry! Your meal plan can be paused or changed at any time!

When you purchase 6+ meals per week, they average out to be $11.99 per meal. However, a newer feature allows you to select “premium” meals for an additional cost. Personally, I rarely select the premium meals and find that the standard meal options are more than enough to choose from. All of their meals come with the perfect amount of seasoning and/or dressings for added flavor. Unlike most frozen meals, Tovala meals come fresh, never frozen or cooked. Not to mention, the perfect proportions help to eliminate food waste! Head over to Tovala.com to explore the menu and see all the tasty options for yourself!

Tovala Smart Oven Promo Codes

The price point of the Tovala is a little steep at $299. However, with the discount code above you get $50 off instantly. Make sure that you click and shop through the link for the $50 code to be applied to your cart. To save more on your purchase, enter in the Tovala Promo Code, “I’m Hungry for a Deal” for an additional $100 off. This promo code is only valid when you order at least 6 weeks of meals within your first 6 months. FREE SHIPPING is included with every Tovala Oven purchase. If you are going to utilize the Tovala Meal Plan, FREE SHIPPING is included for deliveries with 6+ meals per week.



